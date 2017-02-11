James Comey's book title, cover revealed

More
The former FBI director, fired by President Trump, will release "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" in May 2018.
0:21 | 11/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for James Comey's book title, cover revealed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50881796,"title":"James Comey's book title, cover revealed","duration":"0:21","description":"The former FBI director, fired by President Trump, will release \"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership\" in May 2018.","url":"/GMA/video/james-comeys-book-title-cover-revealed-50881796","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.