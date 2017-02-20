Transcript for Janelle Monae on playing NASA's first black woman engineer

I was sick she's dipping no more rain Montague. And I I think you have another little surprise from this is not a guy do with my wouldn't. One. My amazing and brilliant. Coastlines of painful wounds horrible special message from. Who miss. Acting this. That movie good morning this last year. I'm Octavia Spencer. It is such an honor and privilege to thank you for being a pioneer and trail blazers one and all across the world. I want to let you know that you are no longer hidden. We see you we salute you and we thank you. And it is innocent of edgewood. Particular adorable in a hundred years old. Yeah but there is something that you what it took to say as as well mrs. monkey about all of this. Well when things that people would say to me all evening you would the first. Black woman to do to it but no. When we talk about the ship design they sit woven into the first one. No I was the first part of I've got them. I have to say this young woman who's sitting right next to you you have had a year that has just been amazing moonlight also Oscar nominated hadn't figures. Oscar nominated what does this week. I mean to you. Well I'm I'm just so thankful and sitting on women. Mike can. I'm hidden column motion just really does put things in interest stick. That. Sorry she's. Today but I'm just a little by. Stories that. Humanize ends and you know from mean moonlight in hidden figures they deal with individuals human beings who oftentimes marginalized. Because they're different. Because as an Hindu because of their sexual orientation. But because but there but when no longer so these films are. These. Universal stories told an unforgettable weighs in they're bringing us together and nothing I love most think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.