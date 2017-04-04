Transcript for Jared Kushner meets with Iraq's prime minister

No you to Jared Kushner's high-profile meeting overseas. The president's senior adviser and son-in-law sitting down with Iraq's prime minister as his role in the trump administration grows. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has all the new details. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Amy, good morning to you. Air growing role, indeed. Now this morning the white house is facing questions about whether the president's son-in-law might have too much on his plate. His job description here includes everything from overhauling the federal government to brokering middle East peace. This morning, Jared Kushner still in Iraq, the white house senior adviser and presidential son-in-law in the air on a helicopter ride with military brass. Kushner making the long trip to Iraq even before the president's own secretary of state Rex tillerson. The white house defending the trip. Why is he there and not the secretary of state today? What's the message that the president is sending by having Jared Kushner be the one to take this trip. I don't think -- it's not a binary choice. Jared will express the commitment of U.S. -- Of the United States to the government of Iraq. Meet with U.S. Personnel engaged in the campaign. Reporter: Seated in the office of the prime minister. The trip seeming to cement his role as a shadow secretary of state. He's been planning this week's visit of the Chinese president to mar-a-lago and tanked with brokering peace in the middle East. Jared is a very successful real estate person. But I actually think he likes politics more than he likes real estate. Reporter: The president tapping his son-in-law to reform the criminal justice system, not to mention he's running the new office of American innovation where he's responsible for reforming veteran care, tackling the opioid epidemic and overseeing the not so small feat of revamping the entire federal government. Can he do all of these things. It's not like he -- he has a team he oversees and I think there's a lot of areas that he has been working very diligently on behalf of the government and president's agenda. He is, indeed, very busy. About that trip to Iraq we're told that Kushner is there to receive an update on the status on the fight against ISIS. He is also there we're told, Amy, to express the president's support for military personnel. And, Cecilia, this morning, there is a report out that says president Obama's former national security adviser Susan rice requested the protected names of Americans in Intel reports and that includes some trump associates, quite a bit of reaction to this among conservatives. Reporter: Some of the his allies are applauding this proving the smoking gun. It is not that. A former aide close to rice doesn't deny that she did, in fact, seek out these names but they say she did nothing illegal or nothing out of the purview of her job. Her former job as national security adviser, Amy. Cecilia, thanks so much.

