Transcript for Jared Leto asks for public's help with Fourth of July film project

of this next project. Jared Leto and his band 30 seconds to Mars launching a new film project, a day in the life of America capturing 24 hours in our country on the fourth of July. Here's the special message Jared recorded for "Gma." We're shooting in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and D.C., so, hey, guys. All: Good morning, America. Good morning, America. Anyway we need your help. We're going to have crews out there all over the country filming, but we want to see what you have to share with us. We want to see your footage. Now if you want to learn more about this project just go to 30 seconds to mars.us. Waxing a little nostalgic, he was inspired by national geographic as a kid back in the '80s. Very cool. I love it. Cease how the documentary looks. More from across the pond, Kate Middleton attending the opening of wimbledon. The duchess of Cambridge adding a new title to her resume as royal patron of the all England dawn, tennis and croquet club having taken over the title from the queen earlier this year. Big shoes to fill. Ahead of the games the royal higness met some of the current and former players, and ball girls and ball boys. I know she and the prince will take their kids on their tour of Germany and Poland so everybody is going to be delighted to see prince George and princess Charlotte. Yeah, more pictures, please. We can't get enough of them. Very nice job, Adrienne. Thanks so much. Absolutely, my pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.