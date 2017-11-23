Transcript for Jason Biggs dishes on 'Angry Angel' and his favorite holiday traditions

cheese but starting this weekend when you make Turkey sandwiches with the cranberry sauce, oh, my goodness watch this holiday movie this weekend. Starring Jason Biggs. He says it's going to be a classic. Take a look. Aaagh. They are the movies that spread holiday cheer. Take it, Russ. ??? Father fa la la ??? Now freeform is adding a new one. This is heaven? No, oh, no, no, no. Reporter: "Angry angel" starring Brenda song as an angel that needs help getting into heaven. Her ethereal mentor played by Jason Biggs. I'm ready. Oh. You're cute. No, we're not -- you're not ready right now. You're not. You don't actually get to go there, not yet. I play Jason Biggs, the catch is I'm actually a 92-year-old Ukrainian man who died of natural causes -- Really? And he chose the body of Jason Biggs, star of stage and screen, yours truly, you know him and love him. Jason Biggs. You lived a good life, bud. Not that good. The universe still thinks you have some work to do. So, chop, chop. I'm sure there's lots of people that would say Jason Biggs is an angel. Yeah, aim sure. Your momma. Your wife. Maybe not my wife. Definitely my momma. I would say at least one of my two sons would say that. ??? This is the lightning round. Holiday style. Okay? Ready? Favorite holiday. Christmas. Favorite holiday song? ??? Grandma got run over by a reindeer ??? Hot chocolate or eggnog? Used to be eggnog. Now it's hot chocolate. Favorite holiday movie. "Angry angel." Great answer. Do you really think I could do it? I really don't. Got to go. He's a funny, funny man. Almost as funny as this guy, Biggs is now a daddy to two boys and says having children and working on the movie put him in the holiday spirit. "Angry angel" premieres 9:00 P.M. Eastern on freeform. I know we have a book from

