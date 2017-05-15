Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a Soul Cycle class

More
The music star surprises fans as part of Pop-Up Week on "GMA," where stars perform live for unsuspecting people.
5:01 | 05/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a Soul Cycle class

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47410579,"title":"Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a Soul Cycle class ","duration":"5:01","description":"The music star surprises fans as part of Pop-Up Week on \"GMA,\" where stars perform live for unsuspecting people. ","url":"/GMA/video/jason-derulo-surprise-performance-soul-cycle-class-47410579","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.