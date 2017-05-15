Transcript for Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a SoulCycle class

??? Understanding where you talk dirty to me ??? ??? talk dirty to me talk dirty to me ??? ??? say what talk dirty to me ??? So, I got this brand-new song it's called With Nicki Minaj and Ty dolla sign. ??? ??? different favor ??? hey I wish that I could taste them all tonight ??? ??? no I ain't got no dinner plans ??? ??? so you should bring all your friends ??? ??? I swear that to all y'all my type ??? ??? hey all you girls in here if you're feeling thirsty ??? ??? come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm serving ooh ??? ??? shimmy shimmy yay shimmy yay shimmy Ya drank ??? ??? drank ??? ??? hey ??? ??? shimmy shimmy yay shimmy yay shimmy Ya drank ??? I break it down for you. ??? Hey ??? ??? freaky freaky girl ??? Yeah! I don't think these people knew whether to stop and just watch you or to really get into it. How was that, dude? Amazing. Y'all killing it in here. That was pretty fun, right? Oh, my god, it was the best spin ever. It's amazing. Did having Jason make you cycle harder? Yes. Oh, yes. So hard. Whoo. New York, did that wake you up, as well? I have a question for Jason. It woke us up. That was incredible. I actually wish I was in that class, Jason, how did you manage to pull off the surprise without anybody finding out? You know what -- you know what, I hid in a pile of towels, you know what I'm saying. It's a beautiful venue, honestly, man, but we accomplished it. I don't think anybody knew what was going on. I don't think so either. They seem so -- yet they never stopped cycling. It was so -- They are on it in here. I promise. Hey, Jason, it's Lara. Hi, Jason. I'm so excited. How are you doing? Hey, buddy, I hear you have new music coming out. We're praying you'll bring that new music to our show in central park. We're going to see you later in the summer and I want to know how in the world are we going to top it? How can we top what you just did? Yes, like you said I do have a brand-new song. "Swalla" is the brand-new song but there is an accusic version with Nicki Minaj and Ty dolla sign. New music coming out in two months, there's a crazy delay. But it's exciting times. We're going to make sure that the other performance in the summer series is -- We want to hear more now. Want more now? Want to do it right now? Y'all ready right now? Let's do it. ??? It's too hard to sleep I got the sheets on the floor nothing on me and I can't take it no more ??? it's 100 degrees I got one foot out the door where are my keys 'cause I gotta leave, yeah ??? ??? in the back of the cab I tip the driver, 'head of time get me there fast I got your body on my mind ??? ??? I want it, ooh, just the thought of you gets me so high, so high ??? ??? girl, you're the one I want to want me and if you want me, girl you got me ??? ??? there's nothing I know I wouldn't do, I wouldn't do just to get up next to you ??? Thanks to soulcycle for helping out. Thanks to Jason derulo, the one and only and you can see Jason perform at the billboard music awards on Sunday night right here on ABC. We also got a shoutout for soulcycle riders. Yes.

