Jay-Z drops much-anticipated new album

More
Alex Gale, executive editor of Complex, shares the biggest revelations in the album, "4:44," which was released exclusively on Tidal.
2:39 | 06/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jay-Z drops much-anticipated new album

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48370892,"title":"Jay-Z drops much-anticipated new album","duration":"2:39","description":"Alex Gale, executive editor of Complex, shares the biggest revelations in the album, \"4:44,\" which was released exclusively on Tidal.","url":"/GMA/video/jay-drops-anticipated-album-48370892","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.