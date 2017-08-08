-
Now Playing: Jeff Bridges Sings 'I Don't Know' From 'Crazy Heart'
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bridges Talks 'Hell or High Water' and the One Constant in His 70 Films
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bridges reveals the only movie of his own he watches on TV
-
Now Playing: Family of late sports journalist John Saunders open up on his struggle with depression
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay says she made the right decision with fiancÃ© Bryan Abasolo
-
Now Playing: Wives of NFL players connect on Facebook to face challenges of concussions
-
Now Playing: Jim Carrey showcases his art in new documentary
-
Now Playing: HBO hackers release 'Game of Thrones' scripts in new data dump
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident begins
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones challenges Michael Strahan to an exhibition match
-
Now Playing: Nashville alt-rock band Future Thieves perform live from the couch
-
Now Playing: Jury selection set to begin in Taylor Swift groping trial as fans arrive
-
Now Playing: Former 'Bachelorette' contestants weigh in on the final 3 men
-
Now Playing: Yorkshire terrier gets the royal treatment in luxurious bath
-
Now Playing: Rita Ora performs hit single 'Your Song'
-
Now Playing: Idina Menzel blown away by 11-year-old boy's show-stopping 'Let It Go' performance
-
Now Playing: Meet the 9-year-old who wrote letter to NASA
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce their separation
-
Now Playing: Mom bloggers create healthy and kid friendly back-to-school lunches
-
Now Playing: Jon 'Bones' Jones talks reclaiming UFC Light Heavyweight title