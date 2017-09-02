Transcript for Jeff Sessions Confirmed as US Attorney General

Now to the fallout on capitol hill after they tried to silence Elizabeth Warren. He was confirmed as attorney general over night, Jeff sessions, and more on tap for today and Mary Bruce has all the latest. Reporter: George, good morning. After that contentious battle Jeff sessions is now the president's eighth confirmed cabinet nominee and this morning he is bidding farewell to all of this as the senator is sworn in as the next attorney general. The nomination is confirmed. Reporter: Finally over the finish line the new attorney general this morning grateful to the colleagues who fought for him. I can't express how appreciative I am for those of you who have stood by me during this difficult time. Reporter: It was a bitter feud to the very end. We're going to fight it. We are going to resist. We will not be -- Reporter: Outraged after senator Elizabeth Warren was shut down during the debate. The senator will take her seat. Reporter: Hauled out after quoting Coretta Scott king reading a letter she wrote 30 years ago criticizing sessions' record on civil rights. Republicans say she disparaged a fellow senator. Republicans say you went to tore. You broke the rules. I don't get to read an historical document that goes to the very essence of the question whether or not Jeff sessions is entitled to be the attorney general of the United States. Reporter: Several male senators later reading that same letter without censure. Now, Mitch Mcconnell defended the move against Warren saying she was warned but she persisted. That hashtag she persisted is becoming a rallying cry. Even Hillary Clinton tweeting about it and getting on board. Just the beginning. Meantime, it's just beginning of the work for Jeff sessions, a lot on his plate. Reporter: Straight out of the gate basing a host of challenges including questions about the president's travel ban and investigations into Russia's hacking. George. Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

