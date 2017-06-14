-
Now Playing: Lawmakers to watch during Jeff Sessions' testimony
-
Now Playing: Sen. Warner asks Sessions if he has confidence in special counsel Mueller
-
Now Playing: Uber board member resigns after making sexist comments
-
Now Playing: Congressional Democrats announce lawsuit against Trump
-
Now Playing: Hero cop, surfers rescue swimmers caught in rip current
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Sessions' testimony, faces new lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions denies allegations of collusion with Russia
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman visits North Korea as US student is released
-
Now Playing: American college student released by North Korea arrives in US
-
Now Playing: Multiple fatalities in massive London high-rise fire
-
Now Playing: Tech to prevent hot car deaths: Demo the Driver's Little Helper sensor system
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant reacts to the Golden State Warriors' big win
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman visits North Korea amid high tensions
-
Now Playing: 'Rough Night' star Kate McKinnon reveals which of her 'SNL' characters she'd invite to her bachelorette party
-
Now Playing: James TW performs hit song 'When You Love Someone' with Ruth B
-
Now Playing: Social media star Bethany Mota on overcoming bullying
-
Now Playing: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog back for season 2 of 'Potluck Dinner Party'
-
Now Playing: Sean 'P Diddy' Combs tops Forbes' list of highest paid entertainers
-
Now Playing: First look at the next chapter in 'Frozen' story, 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'
-
Now Playing: Inside Carrie Fisher's home