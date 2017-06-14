Jeff Sessions denies allegations of collusion with Russia

Sessions also said it was "false" that he intentionally misled the Senate during confirmation hearings and said he was "not stonewalling" when refusing to answer questions about the firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey.
Transcript for Jeff Sessions denies allegations of collusion with Russia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

