So, it's been great show this morning. One thing I feel has been missing. We haven't heard enough -- Adrienne. Yes. Some people need more cow bell. We just need more Adrienne. Family date noiight for J. Lo and A-Rod. Now a contributor to "Gma." They took their kids to the Lakers game. His kids and her kids. They haven't had children together. His daughters, Natasha and Ella and J. Lo's twins, emand max. They seem to have a great time. Meeting Magic Johnson. It may have been a little much for max. He fell asleep. He was more interested in sleep than the game. Very cute. Steph curry with the pot. Or the pitcher. The basketball phenomenon has a new commercial for the brita water pitcher company. Playing the voice of a guy. ??? First name Stephen last name curry he came into my life and everything is less blurry ??? ??? helping me o??t turning me into the best ??? It's the cheesiest commercial I might have ever seen. It's gotten the attention of a whole new generation. Of bri the Ta water felt users. Betty white is catching attention. Because she turns96 years young this month. Amazing. She reveals her surprising secrets to longevity and happiness. Including drink lots of vodka and eat hot dogs. The American heart association recommends that too. Don't put the hot dogs in the vodka. Betty white, she's been around for a minute. Still going strong. We're going the listen to her. A poll a few years back named her the most popular and most trusted celebrity among Americans, beating out Tom Hanks. If she says eat hot dogs and drink vodka, I'm in. I'm in. With extra yellow mustard. A lot of us love dog guys. We hate the fur they leave behind. Check out the shed defender. A lot of folks are against it. Looks like they're wearing wet suits. Yeah. I love it. That looks weird. Looks like it's painted on. It's a stretchy little suit. It's so cute. It has a calming effect on anxious dogs, some say. If you can't handle dogs, or hair, or fur, don't get a dog. Or get a hype Poe allergenic dog. Nouncer: Live, this is a

