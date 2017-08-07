Transcript for Jeremy Renner breaks arm on set

It's time for "Pop." Adrienne is here. What's going on. Stories dedicated to northern California. My hometown and specifically motown, Modesto after Jeremy Renner was born and raised there on the mend. The "Avengers" actor revealing at a recent film festival he injured a broken elbow and wrist on both arms white filming "Tag." We're trying to figure out how he did that. He showed pictures, one with the caption fall down seven times, stand up eight and, no, that was not a proposal. Thank you for clarifying. I was wondering. Yeah, I think she's trying to like put his cast on him because he can't really tie his own shoes, get dressed himself because he's broken both Ms. Remodels houses and his momma's house just sold in Modesto so an interesting note. You know him from big action movies like "Avengers" where he didn't get hurt. He has a new one coming out. Allegedly I think we have to investigate that along with the president Obama picture. It could be promotion. General Claiborne, get on the case. We're on it. Another Modesto story. Mcle more releasing a brand-new music video for "Glorious." His grandmomma lives in Modesto. Everybody has a connection to Modesto in "Pop news." Yes. She celebrated her 100th birthday in his music video doing whatever she wanted to do. Take a look at this. ??? Searching through it to find the present ??? ??? 20,000 -- I love the song, however, let me just give you a little caption here. Helen and macklemore singing karaoke enjoying the arcade. The rapper gets his name tatt tattooed on his arm, Helen. I'm giving you this caveat. It is not all pg. There are a couple of scenes I would not say are appropriate for children. She eggs a house in one part of the video but it turns out it's her house so it's okay. It's okay to egg a house if it's yours. If it's your house. Just giving you a warning. Katy Perry is on the lookout for an aspiring dancer for, swish, swish, fish. She hat few pointers on how to stick out. Fun, funny, weird, I don't know, great choreography and post it on YouTube, Instagram or musical.ly with #swishswishchallenge and I will pick my favorite dancer to be in the music video with me. With Katy. The many contest wants performance 13 and up to show off their moves, deadline, July 12th. Filming starts later this month. The pringles brand is upping the ante teaming up with the makers of ramen. So now they have pringles flavored like top ramen. Still eat these. Do you? I love them. Never mind. Everybody, dig into some ramen today in honor of Paula Faris. Okay, but what do you think? It does take like ramen. Limited edition flavor. I'm kind of excited. Only available at dollar general stores later this month for a $1.50 a tube. $1.50 a tube. This tastes like when I was broke. Low sodium. Thank you very much for watching "Gma" on a Saturday morning. Thank you very much for "Pop news." See you back here tomorrow on Sunday. Sunday. Okay.

