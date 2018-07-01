Transcript for JFK airport struggles to resolve flight backlog after Northeast snowstorm

We want to start with a developing story this morning at one of America's biggest airports. Kennedy airport right now. St the Sunday morning. The airport is still struggling to catch up after the so called bomb cyclone snowstorm on Thursday. Passengers have been stranded for days. Many of them furious. Some sleeping on the ground. Including this Perng sleeping on a heating vept. You have to stay warm. I guess. The -- infuriating images don't stop there look at the sea of unclaimed luggage. They say there's no staff or information anywhere. Let's get to erielle reshef at Kennedy with much more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. The airport is still slammed. Passengers so frustrated, some are using the #JFK chaos. This morning, a turbulent travel experience for passengers as new York's JFK airport struggles with widespread cancellations and days. I have been suck since Friday morning at 8:00 A.M. Reporter: Thursday's snowstorm and the brutal deep freeze blamed for major backlog. Leaving all Gates occupied. We have to return to Frankfurt because JFK@ won't accept us today. Reporter: At least 12 international flights diverted or forced to turn around. On several planes, hours on the tarmac. It's hours on the plane. Reporter: Tarmac delays have a hard time limit of three hours. Except in specific cases regarding safety, security, and air strask control-related reasons. The management of JFK knew they were overwhelms, why weren't the planes sent elsewhere? Reporter: After two hours on the tarmac ar Ailes could risk fines from the G. For not come plying. They're monitoring long tarmac delays at JFK and will make a decision on Monday whether or not to take action. Real questions need to be asked about where were the contingency plans? Why did they fail? Why was JFK not able to deal with the cascading failures as the storm went on. Reporter: Inside JFK, passengers experiencing massive baggage delays. We were on the plane for four hours. Longer than the flight itself. Then we had to wait another three or four hours for our actual bags to come in. Reporter: And this close call making matters worse. A China southern airlines plane and a can you Wyatt airlines flight colliding on the run way. It's like "The hinghunger games" over here. Reporter: Actress Catherine zeta-jones posting that her flight was canceled on the way to tonight opposite golden globes. The port authority saying most people should be able to get on flights today. Of course, check with your carrier. I hope "The hunger games" vibe subsides.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.