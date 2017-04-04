Transcript for Jidenna performs 'Bambi' in Times Square

Okay. And works you know. All of this. Do you have. Oh. The news. Do. Yeah. We'll. Let's. Back at. Phoenix days. Doom games in the all this lie do you. Oh this law. Speedway. Some. Clean things. Look created. To have a big will be. Side. Because now they know you all. My. See my. We saw there. Speedway. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.