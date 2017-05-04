Jidenna performs 'Some Kind of Way' live on 'GMA'

The recording artist performs a song off of his new album, "The Chief."
3:56 | 04/05/17

Transcript for Jidenna performs 'Some Kind of Way' live on 'GMA'

