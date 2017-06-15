Transcript for Jim Gaffigan opens up about 'Cinco,' wife's health scare

We have a great audience here as you can hear everybody clapping. And they are here just in time for father's day and one of our favorite funny dad, well, he is joining us right now. He has three of the top five comedy albums on iTunes right now. His latest is called "Cinco," the album. Please welcome Jim Gaffigan. ??? Welcome to my house ??? Be careful. Be careful. Whoa. Good to see you. What's happening? How are you? How are you? How are you? That was a different entrance. We haven't had that one before. It's very exciting. The album is out. It's a perfect father's day gift -- You walked right into it. The producer told me to be really filthy. What does that mean? Morning TV loves that. Oh, yes, yes. Be really filthy. Father's day is this weekend. The album is out. You have five kids. I have five kids. What are they going to do for you for father's day. Hopefully they're going to leave me alone. I will love a nap and some food and to imagine my life without children. There's too many of them. It's going to be tough for them to top what he did for mother's day. A quick look at the video. ??? Tens fishes this isn't the same man gazed on this guy as he crawled up to the main land tell us about the land but don't forget whence you came and the world's gonna know your name. What's your name man ??? ??? salamander Hamilton ??? Unbelievable. So talented. Unbelievable. Tend to follow you on Instagram and you tend to kind of line them up according to height. Is that something -- I just line them up. That's how I keep track of them. I don't know their names. But I should point out that video, that salamander ham, my brother-in-law Patrick organized that whole thing and he's brilliant but, no, there's a lot of kids and, you know, frankly, there's too many of them. No. What am I going to do now? They interdon't come with free return shipping. Amazon doesn't have that yet. Five kids, this is your fifth comedy album. Do they even know what an album is. I think they do. I make them -- I make them promote it for me. But -- Doing a good job. They're doing all right but, yeah, no, they understand. We travel. We tour during the summer and I'll bring them along in all of them? I bring all of them along. Sometimes -- last summer it was in a tour bus and it's chaos but they love it. You know, they think it's camping. My wife -- ? All of them, I hope so. Home what lone. Dad at work, we didn't all go. One at a time. As much as dad could handle. You have a special out too. We'll take a look at a clip from the special. I do like being married to a strong decisive woman but you know what I'm in charge of the remote control. That's where I draw the line. I'm in charge of the remote because I'm the man, all right. She picks all the shows we watch but I get to hole the remote. Everyone is home. Your wife also directs the special, appears in it as well. So no real separation. No, and the amazing thing is we write everything together. We're the parents of five kids and we've never had an argument. That's a lie. No. We've never disagreed on anything. It's only been perfection. No, it's amazing. I mean we both have -- we met and we started working together. She was kind of coaching me in acting and then it turned into writing together but, yeah, we only know that kind of doing everything together. So you hit on your teacher kind of? That's right. Very much so. Just wanted to be honest about what went on. Did you ever think about quitting stand-up to be a stay-at-home dad. Well, you know, I tell you, my wife had this health scare so it entered my mind that, you know, I would, you know, have to retire and be a very mediocre dad but, yeah, it's a scary thought. But, you know, luckily I'm married to wonder woman so -- Yeah. How is she doing? She's good. She's good. It was very scary. She had a brain tumor, believe it or not. And it was removed and the tumor is gone. Everything is fine, the tumor is is gone along with my ability to ever win another argue many. Glad she's doing well. You've been taking on serious acting roles lately like in "Chuck." That was really a blast. I mean I love acting. It's just the process of getting acting sgr acting jobs. The auditioning is just brutal. It's just -- it's like I describe it -- it's like stripping but you don't get the dollars. You know. It's brutal. You know. It's amazing. But I do love it. It's fun. You know, I love stand-up and acting. I mean you, of course, have 15 careers. I don't know what -- And actual stripping. Have you seen his -- Is there anything he can't do? They were fake dollars. That was the problem. ??? Money money money ??? Well, you know what, man, three albums in the top five. Congratulations on your success. Five kids, beautiful family. Thank you. You're a funny man on top of all this. Thank you for coming on. Thanks, guy. Brighten up our morning in

