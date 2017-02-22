Transcript for How Jimmy Kimmel is preparing for his Oscar-hosting gig

We are back now on the road to the oscars with our good friend Jimmy Kimmel. He's getting ready to host his very first academy award ceremony and T.J. Holmes had the chance to sit down with him for an exclusive. Yes. Exclusive. Nobody else talking to Jimmy but you. This is all -- only place you'll see it, folks. Jimmy was very clear. He has one goal on Oscar night, to do a good enough job that he gets invited back so he can say no. He's not sure if he wants this stress ever again. But he gave me clear hints about what we will see in the show but he was really clear about what we will not see. We got to get something from you so we can go back and say we have exclusive details. Oh. Revealed by Jimmy Kimmel. What you want me to do is spoil the Oscar viewing experience for the people -- No. It's going to be great. I won't sing, I won't dance, I won't smile. I probably won't inhale the whole night. Reporter: After 14 years on "Jimmy Kimmel live" he is preparing to host the oscars. A regular on the award shows, he prix, amas the emmys to rave reviews. The only thing we value more thandie versety is congratulating ourselves on how much we value diversity. What is different about prepping for the oscars than another awards show. It's funny. You would think it was the same. Walk on stage, tell some jokes but people keep reminding you that it's the oscars and there are three times as many people watching and eventually it starts to kind of like, I don't know it starts to become this cloud that surrounds you. I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it sometimes. And if people would just leave me alone I think it would be fine but my blood pressure is through the roof. Are you studying past Oscar hosts. Yes, I have watched all of hem. Who nailed it in your opinion in the past. I think Ellen did a phenomenal job. He is a sommelier and knows a lot about wine. Billy crystal is like the gold standard but I have to say everyone did at least a good job and some of them did great jobs and that actually makes it worse for me because what I would have loved is if the last 14 Oscar hosts in a row had bombed miserably. That's my dream. Getting a time machine, go back, ruin the oscars for all of those hosts. You revealed you're being paid what for the oscars. $15,000. It sounds low. I made $20,000 for the first whole year of doing a radio show so from that standpoint it seems like a lot of money but between like the tuxedo and the dress for my daughter and tuxedo for my son and my parents and the limos and all that stuff there's no doubt I lose money on this deal. We don't do it for the money. We do it for the love of giving awards to strangers. We do this because we love to present baubles to millionaires. He's relying on his same team of late night writers including his wife, Molly, his co-head writer on his show. She'll be backstage working with me. You don't want her to just hang out and relax. No, I need her to help me write jokes. Do you have an idea for a joke, you say, you know what, nah, let me throw that one away. There was something, yes. Meryl Streep's 20th nomination and I thought it would be funny to give her a pony, real pony. At first she thought I could hold a pony on a leash for three hours and I think she came to her senses and decided that was not a great idea. So what can we expect to see Oscar night? I think you have to assume going in that no one knows who you are. The home audience has no idea who this person is that showed up to host the oscars so don't want to do your show. We have to expect to see something from your show in this show. There will be some things that I think everyone will understand. Mean tweets? That's possible. It's possible there could be some mean tweets on the show. Tom Hanks is a whiner. Her gigantic mouth looks like it will devour an elephant in one bite. Are we going to see Matt Damon. Unfortunately, we will see Matt Damon, yeah. Damon is his longtime semi serious rival and producer on "Manchester by the sea." My archenemy really so if the joker and the Batman were face-to-face there would be some kind of a standoff and I would imagine that that will be the same for this. Are you legitimately rooting against him? You want -- Of course. You want his film to lose? I don't want the film to lose, I want him to lose. But it's his film. Whatever -- however you want to look at it I would like him to go home with nothing. Reporter: And Kimmel is putting the biggest stars on notice. After the oscars I'm going to go home and watch the broads cast and look and I will ahe see who was clapping and who was clapping and more importantly who was not and I vow to destroy those people for the rest of my days I will not relent until they are out of show business. You heard him say there he's watching all the other hosts. I asked who would you like to see host the oscars? His answer, his momma. She's sending text messages daily for ideas for his broadcast. His mom and wife. Has she sent a good idea. He said, nope, not a single one. He wants to see her execute all those bad ideas on stage. You never are going to be in great hands Sunday with him. He's a pro. He's on that circuit, one of those award show guys now. You had fun, didn't you. Oh, yeah. Of course, you did. Should have seen the outtake, folks. Did you see those? I saw those. Tune in Sunday night for the big show. We'll be live on the red carpet for the oscars' opening ceremony starting at 7:00 P.M. Eastern. We' we'll be on the red carpet. I saw your dress backstage. We have you completely covered. Covered, we do and covered with our big board too and talk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.