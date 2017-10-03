Jobs report to be released for Trump's first full month

Today's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show about 190,000 jobs were added in the month of February, Trump's first full month in the White House.
George, new job numbers coming out covering the president's first full month in the white house. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here. You have much more on all this. Good morning. Good morning. This is arguably the most important report when it comes to gauging the health of the economy and it's also the first official jobs report from the bureau of labor owned entirely by president trump who boasted earlier this week about two other reports from private companies showing significant job creation. One indicating nearly 300,000 jobs were created last month. Today's report not expected to be quite that strong. Wall Street expects 190,000 jobs were added in the month of February. That is short of January's 227,000 jobs, but a better than expected part of the three-month trend, robin. Thank you, Rebecca. We move on to breaking news

