Transcript for Joe Biden's son in relationship with widow of his late-brother

And we are back now with that New York post report about the family of vice president Biden saying his son beau's widow is now dating beau's brother hunter "The post" also reporting Joe and Jill Biden have given their blessing and ABC's Paula Faris is here with the story if they're keeping it in the family. Together Hallie and hunter reportedly finding love after sharing an unimaginable loss. But not without the blessing of the family's patriarch, Joe Biden. When Joe Biden's son beau passed away from cancer in 2015 his widow Hallie, two children and brother hunter were by his side. We will always be one family. Reporter: At the funeral hunter praised Hallie's strength. Your mom is the most fiercely loyal and protective person I know. And I don't have to tell you that she would do anything for you. Reporter: This morning, "The New York post" is reporting that hunter has been separated from his wife Kathleen with whom he has three children and is now in a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden, his sister-in-law. Hunter's dad former vice president Joe Biden appearing to confirm the relationship telling "The post," we are lucky that hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill's full support and we are happy for them. According to the paper, hunter and Kathleen Biden separated in October 2015. Around the time Biden decided not to run for president and five months after beau's death. No one should ever seek the presidency unless they're able to devote their whole heart and soul and passion into just doing that. Beau is my soul. I just wasn't ready to be able to do that. Hallie, hunter, Jimmy, Sara, my family, come on up here. Reporter: The Bidens have remained close under the most trying of times. Joe's first wife and baby daughter died in a car accident when beau and hunter were young boys. They both encouraged their dad to find love again with second wife Jill. We asked her to marry us together. We asked my dad when are you going to ask her. Reporter: Joe Biden has often described both of his sons as, quote, better than me. A father knows he's a success when he turns and looks at his son and daughteand knows they turned out better than they have. I'm a success. Beauie, I love you. Reporter: 47-year-old hunter, a lawyer gave a statement saying Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time. And that's been obvious to the people who love us most. Now, hunter and his wife have been separated for roughly a year and a half and while his relationship with Hallie has just recently been confirmed it is unclear when the two started dating but clearly if happy, Joe and Jill are happy for them. You never know where you'll find love. Certainly. Thank you, Paula.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.