Transcript for John McCain slams 'half-baked, spurious nationalism'

Cecilia, thanks very much. In a powerful speech senator John McCain warned Americans not to turn away from the world. This while accepting the liberty medal at the national constitution center in Philadelphia. He spoke out against today's political climate. To fear the world we have organized and led three-quarters of a century to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain the last best hope of Earth for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems. Is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history. McCain who was diagnosed with brain cancer over the summer said America will not thrive in a world where U.S. Leadership and ideals are absent. He did not mention the president by name.

