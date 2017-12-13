Transcript for Jones wins Ala. Senate race in seismic Democratic victory

Let's get right to that breaking news. The Democrat, Doug Jones, defeats joy Moore in the deep red state of Alabama and, guys, make no mistake about it. May have been in the state of alaba Alabama but it will play out all across the country. Jones saying last night we have shown the country the way that we can be unified but still no concession speech from Roy Moore. The final vote, we must say, was extremely close. It appears that women played a crucial role. They made the difference for Jones over Moore. More fallout for the me too movement and Tom llamas in Montgomery with the latest. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Let me set the scene. It was 9:30 local last night when the Moore came room suddenly fell silent. The campaign knew they were in trouble and the campaign manager asking everyone to pray but it wasn't enough. Those accusations and Doug Jones' tireless campaigning put Moore away. This morning for the first time in 25 years, Alabama is sending a Democrat to the U.S. Senate. We have been at crossroads in the past, and, unfortunately, we have usually taken the wrong fork. Tonight, ladies and gentlemen, you took the right road. Reporter: Doug Jones beating Republican Roy Moore in one of the most conservative states. We have shown not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified. Reporter: Moore unable to recover from accusations he molested two teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Accusations he denied but blamed for for not coming out on top. Part of the problem with this campaign is we've been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. We've been put in a hole. Reporter: Moore refusing to concede telling his supporters the race wasn't over. Realize when the vote is this close that it's not over. Reporter: Signaling he would favor an automatic recount in Jones' margin of victory is less than half of 1%. Currently that margin is 1.5% with over a million of the ballots counted. We'll take it on tomorrow. Reporter: His biggest supporter, president trump, accepting defeat tweets congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory and the Alabama GOP putting out this statement saying now that this race has ended may this holiday season of peace, love and hope resonate with everyone regardless of one's political affiliation. And as of last night, the secretary of state here in Alabama said a recount would not be likely. Now, the president weighing in just moments ago again. He just tweeted this. Let's put it up on the screen, sounds like the president may have buyer's remorse. The reason I originally endorsed Luther strange and his numbers went up mightily is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the general election. I was right. Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him. Luther strange's numbers did not go up mightily after that. I should point out. Matthew dowd, our chief

