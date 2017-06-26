Transcript for Jordan Spieth wins tournament with dramatic shot

Speaking of video turning to that incredible moment on the golf course. Jordan Spieth winning his -- winning the first major of the year. That shot right there, every time you see it you still can't believe it, Paula Faris. Still can't believe it. I don't know if it actually happened. We'll show it to you again, everybody. In any sport it helps if you can actually see the target that you're aiming for. Well, Jordan Spieth couldn't. He hit a blind shot and afterwards admitted it was a whole lot of luck. Right in the hole. Reporter: It was a moment of pure celebration. Unbelievable. Reporter: Golfer Jordan Spieth defying the odds making an incredible 60-foot blind bunker shot in the first hole of a sudden death playoff. Right at it. Reporter: Watch again as he makes the shot. Throws his club in the air and leaps into a chest bust with his caddie as the crowd goes wild. And the place was shaking. I mean, I've never experienced a roar like that. Reporter: It may have been an unbelievable shot but at least one person saw it coming. Fellow golfer Justin Thomas actually predicted the shot on Twitter right before it happened. Not an easy shot here. Reporter: Maybe because it's not the first time he's gotten himself out of a tough spot. Back in 2013 at age 19 he pulled out from a bunker in a similar fashion winning the John Deere classic and making him the youngest golfer to win a PGA tour event in 82 years. Sunday making history. Spieth now joins Tiger Woods as one of only two golfers in the modern era to win ten PGA tour events before turning 24. He's impressive. So rare to win from a bunker shot his caddie took something unusual as a memento. He took the bunker rake, you guys. That sounds like a great idea until you get it home and then what do you do with a bunker rake? It doesn't fit in with the motif? Not going to forget that. Go back to ginger. Severe weather coming to the

