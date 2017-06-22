Transcript for Josh Duhamel reveals his awkward pickup line for wife Fergie

It is great to have you here and it's great to have our audience here. Yes, thank you, guys. We are excited for our next guest. He stars in one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in the world, "Transformers," yes, and he's now back in "Transformers: The last knight." Please give it up for Josh duhamel. How are you? Long time no see. Good to see you. Hi, David. How are you? Nice to see you. Robin. How are you? Good, good. Good to see you, man, always, always. Looking good. Yeah. Really? Yes. Big surprise. Welcome -- I had that added. Yeah, I had that -- Looks good. Thank you, robin. Welcome. Welcome. Excited to talk to you about the new "Transformers" movie but first want to include you. We always like to talk about what's happening in the world. We found this new article we thought was interesting trending out there and we know you've been married to fergie formerly of the black eyed peas for eight years. Still of the black eyed peas. I thought she was onward and upward. Maybe not. I believe we -- We trust you to know. You know more than I do. We'll let you know. I'm kept in the dark. I'm pretty sure but this article says that relationship experts don't want women to call it pickup lines but a pickup dialogue and the reason is that these experts say that the best line for a woman to do to a man is simply nice to see you and that doesn't -- that -- The guy says, do I know you? And you say, now I do. No, but I want you to. David. Whoo. You get how that works. You say nice to see you. Do I know you? Who it happened to already. That's what they say. If you say it's nice to meet you and you met them before. It's not good. You don't remember us meeting at the thing last week, oh, no. So nice to see you. I knew you were going to ask me that. What was my pickup for Ferg? It wasn't good, man. I just -- I remember she knew that I already had a little bit of a crush on her and I just -- it was one of those moments where we're standing across the back lot. She came to do a guest spot on our show "Las Vegas" and I see her and she sees me and I start walking towards her, oh, god, here it comes. Okay, you're hot. Oh. That's what I came up with. I guess the follow-up. What was her response. She goes, I know, I read it in a magazine. Because I had mentioned her in I think it was "Instyle" that was on the shelves at the time and so she knew that -- You were putting it out there. I think she was testing me to see if what I was actually going to do. At least I was honest. You know how many people try to get on a magazine cover so they can profess their love for somebody. I never said I was on the cover. I was back towards the end of the magazine somewhere. But I tell you what, man, we're so happy to have you here and as Lara said, you've been married for eight years and you have a little baby. One of the cutest -- We do. Cutest little baby and have you a video of him on Instagram that I absolutely love. We'll take a look right now. I miss you. It's really me. Told you. You know, they put that filter because he's 3 1/2 years old. He doesn't sound anything like that but it gave me an insight into what he might sound like when he was 10 or 11. That's what tripped me out the most. Daddy, I miss you but it was them doing the optimus prime sort of filter on his voice so that was kind of strange. You say he's 3 1/2 but he knows what you do, huh? Well, I don't think he -- I think he actually thinks I fight decepticons for a living. I'll let him believe that. Is he talking a lot. Yeah, he talks really well for his age. So cute. I heard he took note of one of the cars. Okay, so we have this -- like I said we met -- They're active here. You had them at you're hot. You are hot. Hey. Yep. Works every time. So I was -- one of the nicest gives that was given me my manager gave me the car that I drove on "Vegas" for five years. Yellow Camaro. That car right there. He gave me that as a wrap gift because I still can't even believe it. The most generous thing anybody's ever done and sits in nye garage and axle thinks it's a transformer. He thinks it's going to transform into bumblebee. I let him keep believing that too. It's like Santa Claus. He'll figure it out when he figures it out. "Transformers: The last knight." Here's a clip. Shoot. Don't do it, B. Hold your fire. The military doesn't want it this way, bee. You got to believe it. It's a new world order. All they want is a home. You push them and they push right back. I just saw the movie for the first time in London three nights ago, I think it was -- I can't remember what day it is. And it is massive, man. It is a spectacle. And I was -- I was -- you know, I was a little worried because while we were shooting it I didn't know, where are we? What are we shooting. I don't know, man, it's day 84. If you don't know now you'll never know because it's a confusing movie to shoot because there's so many pieces and we were 15,000 feet above sea level. We were 2,000 below the sea and there were times that I didn't know where I was. And it all comes together obviously in the movie but it's really easily the biggest one that we've done, it's pretty amazing. Hard to believe the first one was about ten years ago. Ten years. It was almost 20 years ago, not many people know this about you, Josh. Almost 20 years ago your first job on screen. You want to tell people what it was. I don't know what you mean. The music video. Oh, god. This could be bad. Yeah, this could be bad. ??? Oh, this is Christina Aguilera. That was my moment right there. That's a breakout. ??? You wanna be with -- There you are. Good song. Right there. That was it. That was it. That was it and it's literally like one second of screen time. Spent all night shooting that and that was my one shot. The guy that actually got -- I remember I met Christina for the lead of that. She was in the room and, you know, I'm a nervous kid just getting in the business and she looks me up and down and, you know, I go on and then the other guy gets the job, this other -- I forget his name and I found out later that guy was sort of dating my girlfriend shortly after that. Not only did I not get the job, but he was also -- he took my girlfriend. Where is he now? Where is he now? That's right. We know where you are. Take that. Will you share with us. We love fergie's music so much. What is your favorite fergie song? Let's see. I would -- she's got some stuff coming out. I can't speak too much because I've been in a lot of trouble when I speak on it but there's a song -- there's a couple songs but one in particular that is amazing that's coming out. And I'm not even going to tell you the name of it. Oh, man. If has to do -- Your secret favorite. It's my secret favorite. Beyond that I guess there's -- there was a song called "Mary Jane's shoes" that I really love. I know it. We love you. We're glad you're here. I love you, Lara. Great to see you. So cool. Love the movie too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.