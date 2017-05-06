Judah & the Lion perform 'Suit and Jacket'

More
The Nashville-based musicians perform their hit single live on "Good Morning America."
3:28 | 06/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judah & the Lion perform 'Suit and Jacket'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47847010,"title":"Judah & the Lion perform 'Suit and Jacket'","duration":"3:28","description":"The Nashville-based musicians perform their hit single live on \"Good Morning America.\"","url":"/GMA/video/judah-lion-perform-suit-jacket-47847010","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.