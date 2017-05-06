Judah & the Lion performs 'Take It All Back'

The alternative band from Nashville, Tennessee, performs their hit song "Take It All Back," live on "Good Morning America."
3:31 | 06/05/17

Transcript for Judah & the Lion performs 'Take It All Back'
Let's just go court that jolly everybody Judah and the lions here there are now it take it all back from their album folk pop. Annual. Now we can Nigerians comments. And I'm games due gee is there. PO zero. I think that he ballistic no wrong. Times dancing close. In a line. Yeah. Well in the hallway. In my dreams come true. Okay. That.

