Transcript for Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigration program

We move on to Washington and major developments on immigration in the fate of the d.r.e.a.m.ers, those 800,000 young people who were brought here as children by undocumented parents. Overnight a judge blocked president trump's plan to roll back protections for the d.r.e.a.m.ers, a decision that came on the heels of that extraordinary scene at the white house when president trump invited cameras in to watch him negotiate a deal. I feel having the Democrats in with us is absolutely vital because this should be a bipartisan bill. This should be a bill of love, truly should be a bill of love and we can do that. But it also has to be a bill where we're able to secure our borders. Reporter: New phrase, bill of love. Let's break it down with our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl and senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce. You were in that room when the president called the audible to have the cameras come in. Trying to push them to come to a deal then you have this new twist overnight the judge blocking the president's plan on the d.r.e.a.m.ers. Reporter: Right, and, George, that judge's decision looks like good news for the d.r.e.a.m.ers. The president's plan to phase it out by March 5th is in question but there is a potential downside here, George. Nothing forces congress to act like a looming deadline. That March 5th deadline was why you saw this meeting happen here at the white house yesterday. With that deadline now temporarily at least in question, it may relieve some of the pressure on congress to act now. Mary, we also saw yesterday some of the perils of negotiating on live television. Want to show the president answering a question from democratic senator Dianne Feinstein of California. What about a clean DACA bill now with a commitment that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform procedure like we did back when Kennedy was here? I have no problem. I think that's basically what dick is saying. We're going to come out with DACA and do DACA then we can start immediately on the phase two which would be comprehensive. Would you be agreeable to that. Yeah, I would like to -- Mr. President, you need to be clear. I think what senator Feinstein is asking what we talk about DACA we don't want to be back here two years later. You have to have security. I think that's what she's saying. Mary, you see the Republicans kind of alarmed there when the president seemed to give the democratic senator Dianne Feinstein exactly what she wanted, of course, the devil is in the details but I know there's some optimism on capitol hill that they actually can come to agreement left to their own devices. Reporter: Yeah, the president there surprising many when he did side with the Democrats and, look, the president is insisting his wall has to be part of any deal here but a lot of this may come down to what exactly a wall looks like. As you heard there, Republicans want any deal to protect d.r.e.a.m.ers to also include broader border security while Democrats say let's tackle d.r.e.a.m.ers first and then move on to those broader reforms, the bottom line, George, is that this morning there is still no deal. Though there is some progress and the president has put all of this in congress' court and says ultimately he'll sign whatever lawmakers here can agree to. Yeah, the president did back away from that idea of a nationwide 2,000-mile wall. On another subject Steve Bannon, the fallout from "Fire and fury" continues, he's been let go from Breitbart which was his last perch after leaving the white house. Reporter: It was. When Bannon left the white house he suggested that he would be even more influential, more powerful as an outside advocate for trump's priorities. But the president has made it clear to all of his allies inside and outside of the white house that they have to make a choice, it's either him or it's Steve Bannon. They have chosen the president, Bannon now will have a very hard time having influence losing that perch. You've got a Bannon type candidate in the form of Joe arpaio out in Arizona pardoned by president trump out there making a real challenge in that senate race. Reporter: This is a huge shake-up in what is becoming a very crowded Arizona senate race. Joe arpaio is a lightning rod of a figure known for his hard line stance on immigration, once convicted for defying a court order to stop racial profiling, president trump did make that controversial move to pardon him but the white house now is not commenting on his move to enter this race if a lot going on in D.C., Mary and Jon, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.