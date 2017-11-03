Judge denies "stand your ground" defense in Florida movie-theater shooting

Retired police officer Curtis Reeves will stand trial for the fatal shooting of a man inside a movie theater.
2:00 | 03/11/17

Transcript for Judge denies "stand your ground" defense in Florida movie-theater shooting

