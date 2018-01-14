Transcript for Judge gives 'dreamers' opportunity to apply for extension of DACA protections against deportation beyond March deadline

the world be converge on south Korea to Prats pate in the 2018 olympic games. We want to bring in George Stephanopoulos. Good morning. Long question for you. Let begin with trump and north Korea. There was a debate overnight about something that the president reportedly said about the leader, Kim Jong-un. The Wall Street journal quoted trump as saying I probably have a good relation swhip Kim Jong-un. That raised questions. Is he having communications? Actively speaking? The president said I would probably have a good relationship with Kim Jong-un. Let's tan a listen to audio they released. President XI has been generous with what he said. I have great relationship with him. And with prime minister Abe. And I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un of North Korea. I would -- I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised. What is your take? I think he said I probably have a good relationship with Kim Jong-un. Tried to take it back a sentence later when he started out with, I would. I think what proves the point is what happened in the transcript right after the quote. "The Wall Street journal" reporters were alarmd. They asked him. Just to be clear, you have not spoken to the north Korean leader. What you say reslagsship with Korea? I don't want to comment on that. The president could have cleared it up in the moment. No, no, I'm not saying that. But he didn't. The mouse has taken on "The wall Street journal" only after the journal reported Friday that there was a lawyer that paid out to a person about a relationship. The relationship was later denied. There is something going on there with "The Wall Street journal." I think the president did not mean to say he has a relationship with him. Somewhat the truth? Let's talk dmaesic politics. You'll be talking about that on your show. In terms of DACA. A few months ago, the president suspended the program for the d.r.e.a.m.ers. The kids brought here illegally by their parents. These people will be given a chance to apply for an extension beyond the expiration date in March. How does all of this, and adding in the president's recent s-hole countries comments, how does all of this complicate the debate with the government shutdown looming. I think before that, we were heading for a deal. There was a lot of progress to reach some sort of a deal with DACA. Maybe border security and broader immigration reform. In the wake of the comments from the president that brought the conversations to a halt. Now, I think this takes the pressure off, as well. Because since now DACA -- those in the ram will be able to renew their memberships, it takes a little bit of the pressure off those who want to protect the DACA kids. This means it will go on for some time. As you point out, there's a government shutdown looming on -- this week. January 19th. The end of this week. I think it raises the chance you're going to see some kind of a government shutdown. I think it's very, very difficult to see how the get a DACA agreement this week. Heading into yet another interesting week in Washington. Has there been an uninteresting week in the last 12 months. Not many. A reminder, George has a big show coming up. He'll get react to president trump's comments with congressman John Lewis. And trump ally David per due. Who was in the office when the comment was made or not play. And Republican senator Jeff flake. A breaking story overnight. Plane veerg off a runway and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.