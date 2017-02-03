Judge orders wife of Pulse nightclub attacker to be released before her trial

Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, is set to be released from jail on a $500,000 bond and placed on house arrest as she awaits trial.
1:31 | 03/02/17

