Transcript for Judge verbally attacked by Trump to hear DREAMer deportation case

A potential bombshell in the supreme court. There is speculation justice Anthony Kennedy may be preparing to retire and that may mean another appointee for president trump. The trump administration is saying they will review the Iran nuclear deal and secretary of state Rex tillerson calling it a failure despite Iran's compliance. And president trump is ready to host the Italian prime minister all ahead of his first trip overseas as president. Much more on that. The new twist in the immigration case making headlines this morning. A 23-year-old d.r.e.a.m.er deported and now we know the judge set to hear that case is the same one trump attacked on the campaign trail questioning his impartiality. Reporter: Good morning. You remember this was a major controversy from the campaign that found then candidate trump under fire from even his own allies. The judge that trump said shouldn't preside over one of his cases because of his heritage is now presiding over another case involving the trump administration and immigration. This morning, the judge at the center of one of president trump's most controversial campaign moments is back in the spotlight. By complete coincidence judge Gonzalo Curiel will now preside over a controversy case involving the trump administration. A federal lawsuit brought by a d.r.e.a.m.er who was deported to Mexico then candidate trump famously attacked the Indiana born judge who presided over a Trump University suit calling him unfit to oversee the case because of his Mexican heritage. This is a hostility toward me by the judge. Tremendous hostility. Beyond belief. I believe he happens to be Spanish which is fine. He's hispanic which is fine. Reporter: Before Curiel now a case involving Juan Manuel Montez, a 23-year-old who illeg illegal immigrated with his parents, a so-called d.r.e.a.m.er who under president Obama received protected status and president trump said d.r.e.a.m.ers would also be protected. They shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart. We'll take care of everybody. Reporter: Immigration officials pushing back saying Montez had left the country making him eligible tore deportation. Now it's judge Curiel who is in the middle. So, how did this case end up before this judge? Well, in this southern California district court judges are selected based on a rotating schedule. Experts tell us this is basically a case, George, of legal rule loulette, a complete coincidence.

