Transcript for Julia Roberts dishes on 'Smurfs' role

Julia Roberts, she's going blue for her latest role in "Smurfs: The lost village" and I had a chance to sit down for a candid one-on-one with the Oscar winner to talk about the movie, motherhood and which movie of hers she really wants her daughter to see. Last time we talked I had the biggest smile on my face because you said we were best friends. Is it still true? Well, if you returned my weekly phone calls, that would probably keep it moving a little bit better. I told you I'm a biweekly caller. Okay, I'm sorry about that. But, you know, also if I were your best friend I felt I would have got a part in the "Smurfs" movie but since I didn't -- Your voice is too deep to be a smurf. It is. I think so. There's deep voice smurfs. What would my smurf name be. Football smurf. Sporty smurf. I like that. Girl, protection mode in maybe I should leave it to the pros like Julia Roberts. Are you the one in charge. I'm smurf willow, leader of the smurfs. The voice of smurf willow in "Smurfs: The lost village." The smurfs are this odd little colony of creatures that have stood the test of time. They were around when I was young and my kids played with them and the movies are always so sweet and fun and I thought, yeah, I want to be a smurf. Who are they? This movie has a lot of themes feeling like you don't belong. Afraid of differences. I feel like that's always with the smurfs. You know it always has this little jewel of an idea of everybody understanding and getting along and sharing in this joyful experience of life kindly. The Oscar winner knows a thing or two about living joyfully. Not only as an actress but as a dedicated wife and devoted mother of three. Do you have a favorite thing about being a parent? I love it all. I mean, I love it when it's easy. And I love it when it's challenging and I love being able to go to bed at 8:30. Isn't that great? Bedtime, it's like, MM and for me too. No, I do love it all. You're allowed to not only appreciate the weekends in a new way again and Christmas holidays in a new way again and summer vacation is a whole new joy, it's such a great learning experience. They're just such great teachers, young people. Their point of view is so unique. Roberts is also not afraid to share her point of view. Recently adding her name to an open letter advocating for gender equality. It really is the biggest chasm of humanity that we can't embrace the things that make us different and appreciate each other regardless of those things. Everybody is so frustrated with how challenging it all is and why can't you believe what I believe and why can't you understand and do it my way and it's just not how it's ever going to work. And I think the sooner everybody can take a big breath and just embrace the sooner we'll get to a more joyful noise in the world. What inspires you personally? What inspires you in life? My family and, you know, my peers, there's nothing more thrilling than creating a piece of work and feeling like you have some triumph to bring home and lay at the feet of your family. One day your kids are going to say I'm going to watch all of mom's movies tonight. At the age they are now, it would be a short night. But in a few years there are some I'm looking forward to I guess I think of my daughter, I can't wait for her to see "My best friend's wedding." I woke up and I see that the world is just as it should be. You're going to make me cry. Don't you do it. But I mean that'll be sweet. You know. It'll be sea sweet. And I think they'll be pleased with how I spent my 20s and 30s. Got to say I love Julia Roberts. And her movie "Smurfs: The lost village," it opens nationwide on Friday and coming up, Michelle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.