Transcript for Julianne Moore opens up about 'Suburbicon' and 'Wonderstruck'

Two S out right now including "Suburbicon" where she plays twin sisters. Take a look. Do you live here now? Oh, well, I'm here now, of course. Is that a temporary or permanent arrangement? I think Nicky knees a mother. Of course. What was that word? Excuse me. You said it all boiled down to one word. Did I? Oh, yes. Yes, it all boils down to one word, coincidence. Welcome back. This is your first time with our audience up here. It is weird. Like being in a weird morning restaurant. Morning nightclub. This is the first time you play twins since "As the world turns." A long time. Very different. Long time. Not as different as you'd think. It's still the same sort of thing where you shoot one side and leave and come back, put on a different outfit and shoot the other side. Do you get paid double when you play twins. Unfortunately, no so it's kind of a bargain when they hire you. I get it. Directedly George Clooney and the first time you worked with Matt Damon That's right. I love him. My god, what a great arc. Yeah, exactly. Love him. He was -- yeah. Great person and a great act and a lot of fun to be with. This movie is set in 1959 but very relevant to today. I think so. You know, for me it was when we were making the movie it was a response to what happening in the election about immigration. Keeping people out and building walls and so that was -- that, you know, you see that actually happening in this movie in this community where -- Actually did happen in levittown, Long Island. This was leavitttown Pennsylvania, where an African-American family moved into the neighborhood and there were major protests so you have in this movie a real-life story wrapped in a fictional story but how easy it is to look the other way and blame for othproblems others. You play a silent film star and later a deaf woman in "Wonderstruck." You learned sign language. I did. I had a wonderful teacher who was a deaf actress who came to my house and started signing. My asl is rudimentary. I only learned what I needed for the movie and -- What's it like entering a new world like that. Fantastic. The greatest thing about my job you receive this kind of degree of education that you don't think you'd ever have so suddenly I had -- I had this community to talk to and learn from and immerse myself in and it's really mind expanding. It is. Pretty great blessing, of course, all of Hollywood rocked by this Harvey Weinstein story. We've seen the me too movement explode. What do you think is going to change? Does it feel to you like this is a real tipping point. Yes, it does. It really does. I feel like certainly when I was growing up there were behaviors like this people said, oh, it's Normal. The kind of stuff that happens. Happens to young women. No big deal. Not important. He didn't mean it. Well, guess what, it is important and he did mean it and it shouldn't happen again and something we need to talk about. Certainly I talked about with my 15-year-old daughter and these were things I didn't mention to you before because I thought -- I didn't want to upset you but it's important and the behavior has to change. They're growing up in a different world. I'm not on Instagram but my wife is and she follows you and the internet is exploding. Before you go quickly -- Well, you know, I went to the dentist. Went to the dentist yesterday. I was on the subway. And then many -- that was at home before I got on the subway. I was home just sitting around and got on the subway and then I went to the dentist where is the dentist. We did that first. It is backwards but anyway -- I was just chronicling my day and I said to my husband, I said, did you see it? He said, it was a lot. Great emojis. "Suburbicon" hits theaters November 27th.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.