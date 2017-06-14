Transcript for Jurors continue to deliberate in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Now to the verdict that could come at any moment in bill Cosby's sexual assault trial. Jurors deliberating this morning after asking to hear key parts of the testimony again on Tuesday. ABC's linsey Davis is at the white house this norristown, Pennsylvania, for us. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, robin. 16 hours of deliberations and counting. Yesterday the jury deliberated from 9:00 A.M. Until just after 9:00 P.M. And during that time, Bill Cosby is also inside the courthouse waiting in what is essentially a small conference room and each night as he leaves the courthouse there are a handful of Cosby akiers and also a handful of Cosby supporters who cheer him off. After a day and a half of discussion behind closed doors and four questions for the judge the jury has yet to render a verdict in the sexual assault trial against Bill Cosby. On Tuesday, the jury asked to hear excerpts from Cosby's 2005 deposition in his civil trial versus Andrea constand where he admitted to giving her benadryl so she could relax and graphically described what he calls a consensual sexual encounter saying he didn't directly ask constand for permission to touch her but she did not refuse his initial advances. We're confident these jurors are going to review the facts of the case and they're going to make the right decision. Reporter: Constand accuses cost of giving her three blue pills and sexually assaulting her at his home in 2004. The jurors asked for the definition without her knowledge referring to a lack of constand's concept to sexual contact. And later in the day requested to hear the testimony of the Canadian police officer who conducted constand's initial police interview when she first reported the assault. No matter whether this is a guilty or not guilty I think Andrea has proven to everyone what she is made of and this is a woman who is poised, she's in control and I think that she was very, very credible. Reporter: If convicted, the district attorney's office has said it would immediately move to revoke Cosby's bail until sentencing which would happen within 60 to 90 days. Each of the three counts he faces carries a ten-year maximum, but no minimum. Legal analysts say that the longer the jury deliberates the better it is for the defense. If the jury is unable to come up with a verdict today think could report back to the judge that they are deadlocked. In that case the judge would most likely send them back at least one more time to continue in their deliberations before declaring a mistrial. Robin. All right, linsey, we know who to talk to about that. Joining us veteran trial lawyer mark geragos. Let's begin with all the questions that the jury is asking. What do you make of that, mark? Well, it's always tough to read the questions, it's almost like reading tea leaves. You never know if it's a person trying to convince somebody to come along or is it one of the people in the minority who may be trying to convince or solidify their point. So the number of questions, I think, is more indicative of the fact that there is a split, somebody is clearly fighting for Cosby's not guilty verdict, but as I think I told you yesterday morning and I've said since jury selection in this case, this case has all the earmarks of ending up in a hung jury, not just because of the racial composition of the jury but I think also because it's -- when you have a case that is this old and basically you're fighting over whether or not there's consent, that can usually split people. You've been very consistent in feeling that way and others have said the same. If it is a hung jury, what does a judge do? If they come back and say they're hung. If they come back, if they come back and say we're deadlocked, we're hung, can't reach a verdict, anything along those lines jem what the judge does, he has two options. He can either give them an Allen charge which is a dynamite charge basically tells those who are in the minority to rethink their position, if the judge does not want to do that he could give something more tame, send them back and say, rethink it but don't change your mind just to come to a unanimous decision. Generally, though, this is a unique situation and one of the other things that I think people have to remember is this is a sequestered jury. They're going back not only are they sequestered they're 200 miles away from home and he's very cognizant of that and wants to get them out of there. I don't know that he'll keep them there forever but I think we may hear something today in terms of that they're either deadlocked or something along those nes. You do bring up great points about being sequestered and they're 200 miles from home and that plays in, perhaps, into the judge's thinking? It does. I think the judge is very cognizant. He mentioned something yesterday about it and he's been very attune to the jurors and the fact that they're giving up quite a bit. I mean, you know to be sequestered is one thing but to be sequestered hundreds of miles from home is quite another and I think he appreciates that. Oh, yes, all right, mark geragos as always, appreciate your insight. We'll be talking to you. You take care. Thanks, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.