Transcript for Jury deadlocked in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Now to tensions growing at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial. The jury deadlocked overtight and the judge ordering them to go back and try again. ABC's linsey Davis outside that courthouse in norristown, Pennsylvania, with the latest. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, David. Day five and fatigue and frustration have both now set in. It was as if you could see the air going out of the tires yesterday as Cosby accusers learned that the jury was deadlocked and at this time Cosby supporters now say it's time for the judge to declare a mistrial. This is unprecedented. Reporter: Bill Cosby's spokesperson expressing outrage overnight arguing it's time for the judge to declare a mistrial. The jury of 12 struggling to reach a unanimous verdict has now deliberated for 40 hours. Thursday morning when jurors reported they were deadlocked. The judge sent them back to try again. While Cosby's fate hangs in the balance, Andrea constand, the former temple women's basketball director of operations who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004 tweeted this light-hearted video shooting hoops as she waits in the courthouse for the verdict. The tag line, always follow through. Her case against Cosby is the only criminal prosecution from the allegations of more than 50 women who have accused the comedian of drugging and/or sexual misconduct. Several accusers attended the trial and expressed their frustration with the jury's deadlock. Like Victoria Valentino who has been here for two weeks and came all the way from California. I feel very deflated. I'm worried but I do -- I'm holding on to some hope because the judge is telling them to go back in there and work on it. Reporter: Thursday tempers flared on the steps of the Pennsylvania courthouse between Cosby supporters and an alleged victim. And while early in deliberations the jury asked to have the testimony from both constand and Cosby read back to them it's now been more than 24 hours since the group asked a question. In a case like this where you have no witnesses, you have no forensics, it's a he said/she said case and credibility is everything. Reporter: If the jury comes back again and tells the judge that they are deadlocked at that point it really is at the judge's discretion to determine if he's going to say that this is a mistrial. If he does, at that point bill Cosby would walk out a free man and then it would be up to the district attorney's office to determine if they're going to try him again. David. Linsey Davis who has been on the case since the start. Dan Abrams is with us so they're deadlocked. Yep. The judge tells them to go back and try at it again. How common is it, though, that a jury changes its mind, someone on the jury and come back with a different decision. It happens occasionally. Judges do this in any case where a jury says, we can't reach a decision. The judge is effectively saying, please, go back, talk about it. See if you can reach an agreement. Think about all of the time and effort that has gone into this trial. He's not saying that but the judge's goal here is see if there's any way to get a verdict. I have seen cases where despite the fact they said we're deadlocked they then change, they talk and they do reach a verdict. But it doesn't happen all the time. Not all the time. If it comes back and the judge declares a mistrial today what then for Bill Cosby? He walks free. For now then the question do the prosecutors decide to retry him and I think they're going to be two key factors there. Number one, what does Andrea constand think? Does she want to go through this again? If the answer is yes that will have a big impact on the prosecutors. Number two, what was the vote on the jury? Meaning if they were 11-1 for a conviction, I think it would be hard for the D.A. Not to retry him. If it was 10-2 for an acquittal it makes a much better argument to let it go. We'll watch it throughout the day.

