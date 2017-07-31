{"id":48944884,"title":"Jury selection begins in Teamster 'Top Chef' trial","duration":"2:28","description":"The Bravo show's star, Padma Lakshmi, claims threats were leveled at her by a group of Teamsters that disrupted a nonunion shoot for her hit show at a Massachusetts restaurant in June 2014.","url":"/GMA/video/jury-selection-begins-teamster-top-chef-trial-48944884","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}