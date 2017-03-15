Justice Department to identify alleged hackers in Yahoo security breach

The U.S. government is planning to accuse at least four people, including a Canadian and Russians, of stealing the personal information of hundreds of millions of Yahoo users, sources told ABC News.
0:35 | 03/15/17

Comments
