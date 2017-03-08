Transcript for Justin Bieber apologizes to fans in heartfelt Instagram post

Let's do it, everybody. We'll begin with this guy, Justin Bieber, the 23-year-old singer posting a long and revealing letter on Instagram overnight clearly written by him, not his people, speaking out for the very first time after canceling the remainder of his world tour. He says, to fans that, hey, he let his insecurities get the best of him at times but that he is ready to break free from his past mistakes and move forward stronger and healthier, Bieber also said he needed, quote, to take some time to be sustainable in my career and to grow into the man I want to be. The husband iventually want to be and the father that I want to be. He finished the note saying, quote, I know this is very grammatically incorrect but it is from the heart and I think there's something special about imperfections. I mean, well said, Justin. Well said. You forget how young he was when he was brought into this and how young he still is. Still young. And so many years to go. Justin and all you 20-something, insecurity is what ten years is all about. So -- When you're a superstar -- is there yeah, and he started so young so good for him. Yeah, wish him the best. Onward and upward as robin says. Also in "Pop news," Rihanna's Clara Lionel foundation is teaming up to support children in Malawi focus on education, the one kilometer action initiative will fund scholarships for girls through the singer's global scholarship program and donate bikes to make getting to school easier. I think that's fantastic. Not only the education but here's how you can actually get to that education. The 2017 Harvard humanitarian of the year recently shot a documentary on her trip to the African country where she met with student, teachers, government officials as an ambassador for the global partnership of education. I like "Pop news" today. Yeah. 2 for 2. Feeling it. Bring it home, baby. You know what, I am going to bring it home. I love this guy. So Ron Howard is continuing, it looks like, a beloved tradition casting his little brother Clint in a cameo in the still untitled Han solo movie. A "Star wars" fan asked about including his sib plink and Howard replied, quote, you won't be disappointed. You guys know that Clint has been in so many movies. We looked it up. Ron has directed I think 42 movies and Clint has been in over 15 of those movies. I think I'm getting it right. I have the stats here, yeah, 16 of more than 30 movies. So more than half. So he's been in "Splash," "frost/mixon." He was supposed to be a cameo. Turned out to be somewhat of a breakthrough performance in "Apollo 13." Now the stand-alone Hans solo film centered on the early life of the character made famous by Harrison Ford is scheduled for a may 25th premiere with Ron Howard at the helm. A little Clint thrown in. I think that's so fun. Fun to look for him in these roles. He always has a little glimmer in his eye. You notice that too. Thanks so much.

