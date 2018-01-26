Transcript for Justin Timberlake drops new music video with country singer Chris Stapleton

news." Thank you, Adrienne. I hope she feels better soon. Have you heard the new Justin Timberlake song that says -- ??? everybody says say something, say something ??? you never heard that. That's the thing. My goodness. Wait till -- How many times have you sung for the first thing in "Pop news"? I don't know. I like to sing of the I know you like to sing but we're going to be in the same club together and sing some songs. Wait till you see this. 17 musicians. 60-person choir inside the Bradberry building in L.A. I'm going to start singing it again. It's all captured in one camera. In one continuous shot. No edits. It's the third track from Timberlake's upcoming album entitled "Say something" with this southern rock bluegrass vibe with Chris Stapleton. Maybe they will be performing it at the super bowl. We will find out. That would be good. One of my favorite performances I've ever seen with Timberlake was with Chris Stapleton. Oh, off the chars. Made me get off my couch. If we can get Michael off the couch it is a good day. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer is bragging on how Jessica Chastain was not own talk but action when it came to their last movie deal set to co-star in a holiday movie. Chastain was able to negotiate the same pay for both of them by linking their deals together. The result, Spencer received five types her salary. Wow. Whoa saying she loves Chastain because she's walking the walk and talking the talk. The actresses who started "The help" together and Spencer nominated for her best supporting actress for "The shape of water." 500 times -- I mean, ooh, it's amazing. The queen of country gearing up to become fried chicken royalty. Kfc announcing that country music legend Reba Mcentire is the newest colonel Sanders. I mean, the multi-grammy winner, first woman ever to play the part. Look at this. They transformed her for the new smoky mountain barbecued fried chicken. Why you going -- like you said y'all, now you're going fried chicken. I'm a little bit country. Lived in Texas, grandparents from Georgia. Okay. I'm legit. I was checking. I know you were checking my card, my southern card. Mcentire says she's eating kfc her whole life and it's a favorite of hers. I mean as a little girl she's eaten kfc not knowing years later she would be the colonel. That's good. Looking good. She says it's the most unique role she's ever had and I would say yes from the looks of that makeup and hair transformation, I would say, absolutely.

