Transcript for Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl 52 halftime show

David, thank you. Also, that super bowl news. Justin Timberlake back on the halftime stage for the first time since that infamous appearance with Janet Jackson back in 2004. T.J. Holmes with the details. Timberlake is actually performed if two previous super bowls, there's a decent chance you only remember one, that was when he was a surprise guest at Janet Jackson's performance then they brought out a surprise guest, if you will, that led to an investigation, a huge fine and a term "Wardrobe malfunction." ??? Reporter: Beyonce. Lady gaga. ??? Purple rain purple rain ??? Reporter: Even prince. ??? I got the eye of the tiger ??? Reporter: They've all headlined the iconic super bowl show and now Justin Timberlake is making it official. He's bringing sexy back to the turf for the first time since his infamous guest appearance in 2004 ??? come on and dance with me. Reporter: Who can forget Janet Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction. That won't happen this time. Reporter: His first performance back in 2001 with 'nsync. And now over 16 years later he's not sure how many on stage stunts we might see. People are flying and lady gaga jumped from the top of the stadium or something. I don't know, man, I'm 36 now. I don't know how much of that I can do. ??? Reporter: The Pepsi halftime show is one of the most watched musical events of the year seen by over 150 million people. February 4th. Look forward to it. He is the first artist to perform three times at a super bowl. That's a big deal but a lot will be overshadowed because a lot might miss a play of the game but won't miss the halftime show to see what happens. Never know. T.J., thanks very much.

