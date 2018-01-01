Kane Brown performs 'What Ifs' on 'GMA'

More
The country music star rocked out Times Square with a special performance of his hit song.
3:16 | 01/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kane Brown performs 'What Ifs' on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52081303,"title":"Kane Brown performs 'What Ifs' on 'GMA' ","duration":"3:16","description":"The country music star rocked out Times Square with a special performance of his hit song. ","url":"/GMA/video/kane-brown-performs-ifs-gma-52081303","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.