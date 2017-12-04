Transcript for Kate del Castillo opens up about 'Ingobernable'

Would you do us the honor because someone also said they miss your calm, reassuring voice. Can you introduce our next guest. You want me to introduce -- Yes. Okay, well, you know our next guest from "Jane the virgin." Are there any of those left? Our Charlie. On television, not many. That's for sure. Now she has a trailblazing new series on Netflix, please welcome Kate del Castillo. Thank you. Yay! We love you, baby. Thank you. I love you. How are you? Thank you. Mwah. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Charlie giving up his seat. Are those nachos? What is it? They're doritos, enchilada. Oh, nice. It's on our website. And Charlie made up the recipe. Oh, wow. Nice. Good for the morning. Good. For a hangover. Enchiladas is good. Kate, looking at the internet last night, you have a new show. It's a groundbreaking show. It's a Spanish language original drama for Netflix "Ingobernable." "Ingobernable." That was good. She has a video that you can watch. She teaches you how to say the word, the name of the show and I just screwed it up. No, you didn't. The video like six types. That was actually good. It's even hard in English. It's ungovernable is the translation, it's hard to English too so good for you. How did you say it -- "Ingobernable." "Ingobernable." "Ingobernable." "Ingobernable." Everybody together. All: "Ingobernable." So, how did this feel for you? This is a groundbreaking series so how did it feel to be a part of it. You know what, they 12ik with me and I'm grateful for Netflix. They could have changed the actress 1re fast you know what that was the best way to go and they stick with me after all the problems I've been having in Mexico, so we couldn't shoot in Mexico City which is the leading, you know, is the leading role is Mexico in this show, so it was very challenging for all of us for Netflix, for argos and being an actor you want to play all your scenes, so it was a little frustrating but at the end, you know, I think the crossover that everybody talks about when you do it in your own language. Challenging also because you do a lot of action. A lot of action. We want to show people. Trouble. Trouble. But some people are saying you are the female Jason Bourne in this role. I love that! What can I say? I love that, yeah. It's just hard for a woman, you know, to have those kind of roles, so for me it's really, really amazing. I love action. It's like my little secret. I've done a lot of drama in my life. I have a lot of drama in my life but I love action. It's my real thing. I love it. Just to do loving doing my stunts and everything I can. That's all I love. You've handled the drama in your life so very well with a lot of grace. Thanks, robin. I've been trying to put myself together to put my little pieces back together. But I'm good. I'm good. The heart is good. Yes. Much better, thank you very much. You're very welcome. Thank you for coming in. Thank you. You can watch "Ingobernable"

