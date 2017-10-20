Transcript for Kate del Castillo tells her side of 'El Chapo' story

We'll move on to our "Gma" cover story an exclusive interview with Kate del Castillo, the actress who took Sean Penn to meet fugitive drug kingpin el Chapo telling her side of the story drawing some fire from Penn. Good morning. I'm sure you all remember that del Castillo made global headlines with that audacious secret meet-up with El Chapo and told us her goal was to make a movie about the powerful drug lord who escaped from Mexican prisons twice but going after his life story turned into her story of a lifetime. This morning a very candid Kate del Castillo, the famous mexican-american actress on her infamous secret rendezvous with the notorious drug kingpin el Chapo and the startling admission about the Hollywood movie star who tagged along. Sean Penn. I never fell for him. We had sex. Okay. Sorry, but -- we're both adult, single and something was going on, but that was it. And it was business. And so there was sex but there wasn't a relationship. No. No in why wait until now to finally admit that you were intimate with Sean? Because nobody asked me. They were so stupid. They were all thinking I had something to do with El Chapo and I'm not bragging about that but I think it was all so calculated even that. Reporter: Just one day before Penn published a storing in "Rolling stone" about the star's secret encounter, the drug lord was arrested. Now Penn strongly denying allegations he alerted U.S. Authorities. His spokesperson calling the notion a complete fabrication and bald-faced lie. He has seen this documentary and in "Variety" was quoted as saying there are profound inaccuracies. What's your reaction. I said the same thing about his article. So he has probably a point of view. I have another point of view. What is the truth? That I have nothing to do with him getting caught. Nothing to do -- I don't work for the government and I am just interested in my career and trying to do a good story and that was it. Reporter: Del Castillo now telling her side of the story in Netflix's tee-part docu-series "The day I met El Chapo" did you feel like you put your life in his hands in some level? Truly. Truly and I think he also did that. Reporter: So after a night of drinking and talking, El Chapo decides to escort you to your room. Why do you think he did that. I think he wanted to have probably two minutes with me by himself and to be, you know, a gentleman. It was my only opportunity to tell him that not forget what I originally tweeted, let's do some good. You must have been afraid. Yes. What were you afraid of. Well, he might break me or kill me. It's a very candid conversation. Now Sean Penn's spokesperson gave a withering criticism saying it was due Lucien and containing egregiously reckless lies. Sean Penn was given the opportunity on multiple occasions to participate in the day I met El Chapo and did not do so. This series gives Kate a chance to finally tell her side of this stranger-than-fiction story and still pursuing the movie. Wow. No kidding. Wow. Incredible interview. See it on Netflix "The day I met El Chapo."

