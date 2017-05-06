Transcript for Kate Mara describes 'intimidating' role as real-life Marine

We are here now with Kate Mara. Yes. Give it up for Kate. She's taking on a true story in "Megan leavey" about a marine corporal and her love for her best friend, a bomb-sniffing dog named Rex. Take a look. I heard the enemy likes to steal the dogs, right. Strap bombs on them. Send them back to their owner. Since Rex can break someone's arm with his teeth I'm not too worried. There you are in action. Welcome. Thank you. Thanks for having me. I heard you and varko, one of the dogs in the movie had immediate bond. When the movie was over was it hard to say good-bye. It was quite hard to say good-b good-bye. We had good chemistry that you never know with a dog and can't have a screen test, we hope it goes well. We bonded quickly. It was hard, it was hard to say good-bye. They do say children and animals are, you know, those are the two things you should avoid. I know. Did he ever upstage you. Oh, every day. Every scene. He was -- every take we did together, you know, everyone would be watching and they'd be like, varko, great jobs, I would be sitting there tears, I exploded and no one said a thing about me. Show me some love, people. Exactly, exactly. You know, you played a lot of characters and how is it playing a real person, though? Is that tougher? It's definitely more pressure when you're playing someone and you're telling their life story, especially when that person is a marine, you know, that's quite intimidating. How much training did you have to do. A lot. A lot. I did the obvious physical training but that was sort of the easiest part. All of the other stuff, the weapons training and learning how to March and respond correctly and then all, of course, the training with the dog, as well. Now, the new season, one of the characters you played was "House of cards." You played Zoe Barnes and we loved you as Zoe Barnes. Thank you. And I remember before you told me you had to lie to your parents and the whole train thing happened which I didn't think was real but what is the craziest thing that a fan has said to you about that show since it's back? Well, people -- I'm still surprised that people when they see me especially in a subway people look at me like, oh, watch out. She got off the tracks. Usually they say I'm so happy you're alive and, you know, people who don't watch the show are always kind of confused by that statement. What is your guilty pleasure to binge-watch? "Real housewives" of any city. Yeah. Really. Yeah. I love me some "Housewives." Oh, yeah, there they are. Beverly hills is a great one but New York might be the best one. They just tell it how it is. I got to check it out. And something else, congratulations to you. You're engaged. I am. Yes. Thank you. Your fiance, Jamie bell and I've known you a long time back to you used to sing the national anthem at giants games. As a tween. As a tween. Wedding plans. Uh-huh. Give me a hint. All I can tell you is that my dogs will be in the wedding. Yeah. You know what, you talked about upstaged once. You'll get upstaged again. I know. I know. James is -- a picture of him. I like you calling him James. That is his real name. There you go. We were close. We're tight. But I know -- I saw a picture of him wearing a giants hat and -- Oh, yeah. Your great grandparent, one founded the Pittsburgh steelers, the other ones founded the giants. Did he know you the ticket hookup when he met you? Well, he is English so he's a soccer and football fan and then when we started dating he had to learn very quickly about everything American football related and now he knows way more than I do. You know what, if he wants to learn some more you send him to me. Congratulations on you and your engagement. Congratulations on this movie. Thanks. I'm always happy to see you. "Megan leave" opens on Friday.

