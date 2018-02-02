Transcript for Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder of sexual harassment

We move on to our "Gma" cover story right now and it's about Kate Upton, the supermodel is now the latest to come forward in the me too movement calling out the co-founder of guess, Paul Marciano and, Amy, you have the story. That is right, George. On Wednesday, the same night that guess launched their new ad campaign with Jennifer Lopez Kate Upton took to Twitter to accuse Marciano of sexual misconduct. Right here. Reporter: She's one of the most sought after supermodels regularly gracing runways and the cover of the "Sports illustrated" swimsuit edition but this morning 25-year-old Kate Upton is taking aim at a major fashion label she used to represent. ??? on Wednesday taking to social media writing, it's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director adding the #metoo. Later adding, he shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women. TMZ catching her shortly after she made those allegations. What do you think should be done to keep people in positions of power from abusing that power? I think a lot of people around them know about it and should speak out. Really? So you're advising models to step out? Not models. The people around them. Reporter: Marciano who co-founded the fashion line nearly 40 years ago reportedly telling TMZ he has never touched or been alone with Upton saying if she has a claim that's one place to tell the truth and that's in court or to the police. The 65-year-old reportedly speculating Upton might be upset because the company cut ties with her after he says she started showing up late to work looking terrible. On the very same day Upton made her allegations Marciano's most recent campaign with Jennifer Lopez as the face launched. According to entertainment website the blast, two former models allege Marciano previously acted inappropriately Fords them one filing a lawsuit dismissed allegedly after a settlement wag reached. He gave us a statement denying all of the allegations. Reporter: Guess saying it investigated and found no merit to denying the earlier allegations if a public filing with the S.E.C. Thursday adding about Upton, the company will fully investigate her claims once they are known to determine if they have any merit. And J. Lo did issue a say statement saying my position is well known. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation or misconduct. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.