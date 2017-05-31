Now Playing: Kathy Griffin Talks Run-Ins With Donald Trump, Living Next To Kim and Kanye

Now Playing: Kathy Griffin Spoofs Oprah Winfrey

Now Playing: Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo

Now Playing: Trump staffers brace for shakeup

Now Playing: Michael Cohen refusing to cooperate in Russia investigation

Now Playing: US steps up its missile defense

Now Playing: Congressional investigation of Russia's election interference continues to grow

Now Playing: Trump administration says back channels are 'an appropriate part of diplomacy'

Now Playing: What we know: Russia investigation expands to include Trump's personal attorney

Now Playing: Spicer: Trump moving 'full steam ahead' on agenda

Now Playing: Was President Trump's first trip abroad a 'home run'?

Now Playing: Jared Kushner proposed secret back channel with Russia?

Now Playing: Sen. Al Franken weighs in on Russia probe, Ted Cruz criticisms, Trump's trip overseas

Now Playing: White House backs Jared Kushner amid Russia inquiry

Now Playing: Trump's communications director to leave White House

Now Playing: Melee erupts in state house after lawmaker says he called ICE on protesters

Now Playing: 'The best leaders figure out where the country wants to go'

Now Playing: North Korea launches new missile test

Now Playing: Trump says he has 'total confidence' in Kushner