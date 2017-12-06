Transcript for Katy Perry apologizes to Taylor Swift in 96-hour live-stream

getting candid about her relationships, mental health and even her feud with Taylor Swift in a 96-hour live treatment and that is still going on this morning. So ABC's Diane Macedo is here with the details. Good morning, Diane in good morning to you all. This is Katy Perry like we have never seen her before. We're talking so far behind the scenes she even invites us into a really emotional therapy session and now she's offering an apology to Taylor Swift. I am ready to let it go. Reporter: This morning Katy Perry is getting rid of bad blood. ??? Let it go let it go ??? Reporter: Forgiving and apologizing to Taylor Swift that have air long-running Hollywood feud. I'm sorry for anything I ever did. There are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying and I love her and I want the best for her. Reporter: It's just one of several standout moments in a 96-hour YouTube live stream promoting her new album "Witness." You are witnessing the "With the witness" worldwide. Reporter: They're witnessing serious moments in her personal life. It's hard because I feel ashamed I would even have those thoughts, you know, and feel that low or that depressed. Reporter: That's Perry breaking down in a therapy session over her past battles with suicidal depression. I wrote a song about it. That's what I guess I do. That's how I process, I write songs. Reporter: With the help of 41 cameras we see it all. These are my bag, these are my wierinkles. Reporter: It also features celebrity guests. This is harder you. Can you do it. Reporter: Intense competition. You with me? No, I'm not with you, Gordon ramsay. Reporter: Hidden tale I can look like a frog. It's really strange. It's the weirdest grossest thing. Reporter: And the big reveal. Who inspired the one that got away? ??? The one that got away ??? Who is the one that got away about? That's Jo that's groban. Time to rehearse. All leading up to a free concert in Los Angeles with a small audience of just a thousand but to be live streamed to the world. Now we did reach out to both Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's team for any updates. No comment from either. Who must be loving this live stream, Katy Perry was asked to rate some recent exes and John Mayer came up number one. He must be feeling pretty good this morning. Maybe he's the one that got away. No, she said Josh groban. Groban? I didn't hear ha. He's such a nice guy, see. I was going to say the nice G guys -- John Mayer is a big winner out of this. Always. Always. Not a bad thing, Diane, thank you very much.

