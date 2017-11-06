Transcript for Katy Perry reveals battle with depression during 96-hour live stream

??? Looking at the place Katy Perry is calling home for a live streaming event this entire weekend living every moment of her life in front of the cameras. Four days of all Katy all the time marathon going on through Monday and featured celebrity guests and some surprisingly emotional moments and Adrienne is here for the marathon. This is interesting. We're closing in on 96 straight hours of Katy Perry witnessed worldwide. A live YouTube channel that started Thursday answering fans' questions and doing giveaways with 41 cameras capturing her every move. You are witnessing the witness worldwide. ??? Can I get a witness ??? Reporter: This morning Katy Perry still streaming live online through the weekend. From her bedroom. To the kitchen join the by celebrity guests. You with me? No, I'm not with you, Gordon ramsay. I'm a pop star. You're a chef. Stay in your lane. Reporter: And her glam squad going from makeup-free. Using my bags my wrinkles. All of me not just even part of me anymore. ??? Reporter: To very Perry. I love it. Reporter: It's all leading up to a free concert with a small audience of just 1,000 to be livestreamed to the world from Los Angeles. ??? Turn it up it's your favorite song ??? Reporter: A peek behind the curtain in Katy's music and to her personal life. Opening up admitting to having suicidal thoughts and depression. It's hard because I feel ashamed I would even like have those thoughts, you know, and feel that low or that depressed. Reporter: But showing us all how she stays centered and good humored doing yoga with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. This is harder. Look how strong you are. ??? I know ??? Reporter: Allowing a group of fans to witness live performances from her recently released album of the same name. ??? and Perry who as we know will be busy as a judge on the new "American idol" will make a huge announce many on "Good morning America" ahead of going on tour starting September 7th. Brave and important of her to talk about her depression and other mental health illnesses and normalizes it for everyone else. When you have 41 cameras around you 24/7. You're going to have some secrets come out. She's being honest and forthright but seeing her talent too as always. Goodfor her. Thanks very much.

