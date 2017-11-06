Katy Perry's 96-hour live-stream event coming to a close

More
Featuring celebrity guests and some surprising emotional moments, this live stream will lead into a major announcement, exclusively on "GMA."
2:26 | 06/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Katy Perry's 96-hour live-stream event coming to a close

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47966054,"title":"Katy Perry's 96-hour live-stream event coming to a close","duration":"2:26","description":"Featuring celebrity guests and some surprising emotional moments, this live stream will lead into a major announcement, exclusively on \"GMA.\"","url":"/GMA/video/katy-perrys-96-hour-live-stream-event-coming-47966054","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.