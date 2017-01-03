Transcript for Kay and Jared jewelry stores hit by discrimination claims

We are back with those shocking claims about sterling jewelers, the con gloom rat that runs the Kay and Jared jewelry chain. Shocking allegations. A story we first saw in "The Washington post." Hundreds of women claiming ram pant sexual harassment going back two decades saying jobs and promotion were determined by pleasing male managers and went all the way to the top. With this ring, you brighten my world. Reporter: It's the jewelry company that's built its brand on cherishing women. The one unique gift that tells her exactly how you feel. Reporter: But this morning, allegations sterling jewelers, the multibillion dollar company behind Kay jewelers. ??? Every kiss begins with Kay. Reporter: And Jared's galleria of jewelry did anything but. In a series of bombshell statements that are part of an arbitration case over claims of discrimination and promotions and pay, hundreds of former and current female employees claim sexual harassment was widespread at the company. In sworn statements employees saying they were told to perform sexual favors to get promoted or even just to keep their jobs. Managers at all levels of the company either participated in it or condoned it. Reporter: The testimony describing wild corporate culture in which annual managers retreats allegedly became no spouses allowed booze fests at which male executives prowled around the resort like dogs that were let out of their cage and that there was no O to protect female managers from them. Witnesses even allegedly spotting mark lite, now CEO at their parent company at one of the meetings being entertained by female employees in various states of undress and joining them in a swimming pool. Heather balu was a store manager at Kay and attended one of those retreats in 2005. At one meeting, yes, I was propositioned for sex in return for a promise to be brought back to this district for a promotion, I'm not proud to say but I did it. I needed -- I wanted to get home. Reporter: The allegations all part of a massive class action now in arbitration. Including more than 69,000 current and former employees. Saying women were systemically paid less than men and often passed over for promotions. Sterling ling tells ABC news, we have thoroughly investigated the allegations and have concluded they are not substance waited by the facts and certainly do not reflect our culture. But Heather Ballou says she still can't forget what she describes as a crude boys club. They have no idea. They think every kiss begins with Kay and don't know how many things come from that unwanted kiss. They say the testimonies alleging sexual harassment present a distorted and inaccurate picture and point out those claims are not part of the lawsuit on promotions and pay. Those claims about professional advancement are not substance yachted by the facts and also did not comment specifically on the allegations surrounding their CEO. This is a jewelry company largely for women and will be a big pr problem for them. A lot are talking about that. We'll be right back. (Brian) I'm Brian,

